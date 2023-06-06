Utah Retirement Systems Sells 48 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMG stock traded down $16.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,058.08. 124,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,258. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,919.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,672.65.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,227,935. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

