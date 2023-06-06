Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,800 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,900,864 shares of company stock worth $813,475,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,600,184. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

