Utah Retirement Systems Sells 801 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.48. The company had a trading volume of 675,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.50 and its 200-day moving average is $360.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $496.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.