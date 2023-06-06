Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

