Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 2.3 %

Corteva stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,754. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

