Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

VLO opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.19. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

