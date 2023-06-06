Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $101,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $109.73. 52,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,693. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $116.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

