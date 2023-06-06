Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.52. 1,480,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

