Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 29,972 shares.The stock last traded at $77.69 and had previously closed at $77.31.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $801.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.