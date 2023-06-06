Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0149

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $36.56 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,459,142,102 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,142,099 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

