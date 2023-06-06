Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems comprises approximately 3.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 4.11% of Verint Systems worth $98,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 150,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -376.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

