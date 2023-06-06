Victorian Plumbing Group plc (VIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIC stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £263.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,975.00. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 52-week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.90 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

