Virginia National Bankshares Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VABK opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.11.
Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 75.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $486,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.
