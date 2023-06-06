Virginia National Bankshares Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VABK opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Virginia National Bankshares

Institutional Trading of Virginia National Bankshares

In related news, EVP Virginia R. Bayes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,667.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar bought 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $54,772.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,969.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Virginia R. Bayes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,797 shares in the company, valued at $515,667.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 4,981 shares of company stock valued at $152,260 in the last 90 days. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 75.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $486,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

