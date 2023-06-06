Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Lara Meisner Sells 1,875 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Lara Meisner sold 499 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $12,489.97.

On Thursday, March 9th, Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,254. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.