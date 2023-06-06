Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,654,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,510,448 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,798,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.7 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
