Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,654,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,510,448 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,798,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.86. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $427.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.