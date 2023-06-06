W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4 %

GWW traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $673.08. 99,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,576. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

