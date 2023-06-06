Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $149.80 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,007,440 shares of company stock worth $2,272,110,176. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

