Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in United Rentals by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 60,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in United Rentals by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $13.04 on Tuesday, reaching $370.67. 267,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,676. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.82 and a 200 day moving average of $384.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

