Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49.

Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 330.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.19.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,482,000 after purchasing an additional 578,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,147,000 after purchasing an additional 442,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 106,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 320,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

