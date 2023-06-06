WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $187.30 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $187.30 million and $2.96 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002722 BTC on major exchanges.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 966,672,484 coins and its circulating supply is 252,790,170 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 966,600,483.7422304 with 252,718,475.24153644 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.73766217 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,706,486.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

