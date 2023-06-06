West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.27. 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,483. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $232.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

