West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,900 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,064. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

