West Michigan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $392.75. 1,840,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,174. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.04 and its 200-day moving average is $369.70. The company has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

