West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

