West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,396,862 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.