West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,174. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

