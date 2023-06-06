West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 19,558 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,558 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

