West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,591 shares of company stock worth $50,325,990 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.87. 28,943,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,638,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.38 and a 200-day moving average of $230.85. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38. The firm has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

