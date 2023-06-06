West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 7,908 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,927,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,997,000 after buying an additional 645,423 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,172,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 284,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 84,842 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,626,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,804. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

