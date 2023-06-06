Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,460. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $772.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

