Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.30

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 1.304 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.14.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.
