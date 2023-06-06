Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.25

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.252 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.14.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.
