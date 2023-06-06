Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 4.5%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.76. 11,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 46,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.42.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.40). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

