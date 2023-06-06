Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.16

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 3807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Westport Fuel Systems

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. 11.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.