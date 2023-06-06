Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,626,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,645,000 after purchasing an additional 736,154 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 72,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. 503,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,602. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,267.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

