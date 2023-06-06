WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

