WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.