World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC reduced its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of World Acceptance worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,714.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,044 shares of company stock valued at $982,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $741.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $146.66.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

