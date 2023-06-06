Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Hits $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $245,937.14 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,084,328,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,084,255,916 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.060929 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $223,636.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

