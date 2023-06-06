XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.21. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XBiotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in XBiotech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

