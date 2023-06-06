Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,224 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 4.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.33% of Xcel Energy worth $510,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. 1,097,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

