Xcel Energy (XEL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL):

6/6/2023 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $70.00.

6/5/2023 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $69.00.

6/2/2023 – Xcel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

6/2/2023 – Xcel Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

5/30/2023 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $69.00.

5/18/2023 – Xcel Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $63.56. 3,062,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

