XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $65.48 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $65.48 million and $905,249.97 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

