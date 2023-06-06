XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.33 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, XYO has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $48.33 million and approximately $388,495.98 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00380357 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $358,046.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

