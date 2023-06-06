Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Trading Up 1.1%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Yamaha Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

