Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $404-407 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.58 million. Yext also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 2,109,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.16. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yext by 241.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 125.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

