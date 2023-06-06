Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $146.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.69. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

