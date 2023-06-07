AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading Down 0.7%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

