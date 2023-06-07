Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $61.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.8 %

ASO opened at $49.42 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.