Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

