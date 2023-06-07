Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.69.
NYSE:BABA opened at $86.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
