Analysts Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target at $37.56

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Driven Brands news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Driven Brands Stock Up 3.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 838.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 133,771 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 59.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 57,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 109.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 926,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 483,275 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRVN opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Driven Brands has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $35.45.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.